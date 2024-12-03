A "mindless vandal" was seen tearing up sports pitches, mostly football fields, in Malpas, Newport overnight on Thursday, November 22.

Worst affected were the two football pitches that are home to Albion Rovers FC, Malpas' main football team with players as young as six years old.

A spokesperson for the football club posted a video of the damage on Facebook the morning after, with the caption: "Unfortunately we have woken up to the news of our pitches being vandalised in the early hours of this morning.

"Not only does this effect our senior teams but our junior teams will also suffer from missing out on playing football.

"Due to the severity of the damage to the pitches this will take weeks to recover and become playable again."

Three days later, on November 25, police officers seized a 4x4 for anti-social behaviour, and being driven without insurance.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police posted on X: "A vehicle has been seized after being used in anti-social behaviour & driven without insurance."

Pictured on the post was an old 4x4 type vehicle, covered in mud.

Upon seeing the photos of the mud-ridden vehicle residents of the area have been speculating that it could be the vehicle that tore apart the fields behind Russel Drive and at Kimberly Park.

Local people such as Laura Shearn were left in shock at the damage - she described it as "unbelievable."

Gwent Police are unable to confirm if the vehicle pictured is the same involved in the alleged vandalism.

It was reported that that night, November 22, the same damage was made to sports fields in the area of Shaftesbury, Newport.