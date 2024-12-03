The people of Beechwood ward have raised concerns through social media over multiple occasions of dog poo being left on the streets, or in some situations, being dropped directly outside their front doors.

Councillor for the Beechwood ward, Matthew Pimm, described the instances as "disgusting", highlighting the fact that as a dog owner, picking up and correctly disposing of their waste is a "basic requirement" of having a pet.

He said: "It's the rules that pet owners are supposed to pick up their dog's waste and take it home to be disposed of properly, and frankly, I feel that if you can't do that, you shouldn't really have a pet."

Cllr Pimm says as a dog owner himself, he knows the importance of taking responsibility for your pets, and that as a result, the levels of dog waste being dumped can depend on the owners in the area.

He explained: "I believe we've actually seen an improvement in the amount of dog waste dumping recently, but I've also noticed there have been a lot more dogs around since the coronavirus pandemic, which probably means that there is likely to be more pooing occurring naturally.

"I just want to see people taking that responsibility for their dogs - this means taking care that you have enough poo bags when taking them out on walk, and making sure you dispose of it properly and just generally being a responsible owner. Cleaning up after your dog is a basic responsibility."

Cllr Pimm is also the chair of the Friends of Newport Dogs charity, who work to support strays and abandoned dogs by raising funds to ensure they can be looked after by local authorities for beyond the usual seven days.

In this role, Cllr Pimm has said he is keen to develop a means to educate members of the public more on responsible dog ownership.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "Not clearing up after your dog is a criminal offence. Anyone found not to have cleaned up after their dog can be issued with a fixed penalty notice or be prosecuted.

"If there is dog mess left in your street, you can report this to us through our website, where you can also request it be removed."