GWENT POLICE have asked the "track star" who ran away from their officers in Caldicot on November 11, to run back to the police station, just as quickly, for questioning.
The young man in question legged it while officers were speaking to him about a pedal bike that was in his possession at the time.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police posted on X (formerly Twitter): "On the night of November 13, at around 8.30pm, a young male ran from officers leaving behind a pedal bike.
"Please can our runner, run to Caldicot police station as fast as they can to talk about the abandoned bike they left behind."
Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the man is asked to report this to Gwent Police quoting the reference 2400379015.
You can report any information to them by calling 101, messaging them on their social media channels, filling out a form on their website, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously.
