The main basis of the petition is to protect the beauty of the Gwent Levels, but as Mr Strong understands it, Monmouthshire County Council's proposal 'explicitly' plans on protecting them.

The Gwent Levels are a scenic lowland area on the banks of the Severn Estuary in Southern Monmouthshire.

Parts of the Gwent Levels that ought to be protected according to pentioners are the ancient woodlands, the Grade II listed house, protected hedgerows, the 200 species of insects/invertebrate's, the birds, the plants and other wildlife.

The petition also claims that the area is at considered high risk for flooding.

Peter Strong said: "I can’t help thinking that the petitioners opposing Monmouthshire County Council’s plan to build houses on the site in north Portskewett – more locally known as Crick - are being somewhat disingenuous.

"They claim that their priority is to protect 'the natural beauty' of the Gwent Levels. MCC’s Replacement Development Plan explicitly commits the council to protecting the Levels.

"The proposed site, north of the B4245, is about 15 metres above sea level and is more undulating, as confirmed by local place names such as Mount Ballan and Crownhill.

"It is not in any real sense part of the Gwent Levels.

"I am aware that the Living Levels Partnership includes land further north but this is just a marketing ploy rather than a reflection of topographical reality.

"If north Portskewett needed to be protected from development, this should have happened years ago – before the building of the Treetops estate north of the original village.

"To this has already been added the new Elderwood Parc estate and Severn View Care Home.

"Have the people living here 'destroyed the fabric of society' in Portskewett? I suggest not.

"The petitioners complain of MCC prioritising 'housing targets.' Put this another way: the council is recognising that people need places to live and that there is an urgent need to build more homes for local people currently in housing need.

"Those who object to new housing nearly always live in decent houses themselves – often one that other people objected to before it was built!

"Other issues, such as infrastructure (including roads, healthcare and drainage) are all important matters that deserve close attention.

"An infrastructure plan will be issued in due course. It is important to remember that these houses won’t all suddenly appear - it will take ten years or more.

"Facilities can develop over the course of time."

A spokesperson from Monmouthshire County Council said: “The Council is currently engaging in a public consultation on the Replacement Local Development Plan (RLDP) proposals, which seeks to provide land for housing, jobs and planning policies to protect the environment.

"We would invite people to engage in the consultation process so that their views can be fully considered.

"Residents can currently complete the representation form on our website (Closing on 16 December).

"Planning Officers also attend events across the county to discuss proposals with residents."