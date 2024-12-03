GWENT Police took a wanted woman into custody after finding her during a patrol in the Maesglas area of Newport. 

Newport officers were carrying out a foot patrol last night when they detained the woman.

The patrol was in Maesglas in west Newport. 

Alongside taking the wanted woman into custody, officers spoke to local residents of Maesglas.

They answered questions and looked to reassure the public.

The Police's post on X said: "PC2209 and CO447 have been on foot patrol around Maesglas this evening.

"Engaging with residents.

"Lots of questions answered.

"1 wanted female located and taken to custody."