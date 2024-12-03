Newport officers were carrying out a foot patrol last night when they detained the woman.

The patrol was in Maesglas in west Newport.

PC2209 and CO447 have been on foot patrol around #Maesglas this evening.



Engaging with residents ✅️



Lots of questions answered ✅️



1 wanted female located and taken to custody ✅️#CommunityPolicing #ProtectAndReassure pic.twitter.com/A9l3rIoGPn — Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) December 2, 2024

Alongside taking the wanted woman into custody, officers spoke to local residents of Maesglas.

They answered questions and looked to reassure the public.

The Police's post on X said: "PC2209 and CO447 have been on foot patrol around Maesglas this evening.



"Engaging with residents.



"Lots of questions answered.



"1 wanted female located and taken to custody."