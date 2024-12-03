GWENT Police took a wanted woman into custody after finding her during a patrol in the Maesglas area of Newport.
Newport officers were carrying out a foot patrol last night when they detained the woman.
The patrol was in Maesglas in west Newport.
PC2209 and CO447 have been on foot patrol around #Maesglas this evening.— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) December 2, 2024
Engaging with residents ✅️
Lots of questions answered ✅️
1 wanted female located and taken to custody ✅️#CommunityPolicing #ProtectAndReassure pic.twitter.com/A9l3rIoGPn
Alongside taking the wanted woman into custody, officers spoke to local residents of Maesglas.
They answered questions and looked to reassure the public.
The Police's post on X said: "PC2209 and CO447 have been on foot patrol around Maesglas this evening.
"Engaging with residents.
"Lots of questions answered.
"1 wanted female located and taken to custody."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article