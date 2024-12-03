LIVE - Crash on M4: traffic delays expected

South Wales Argus
Crash on M4: traffic delays expected

Crash on M4: traffic delays expected

By Tristan Rees

  • There has been a crash on the M4 motorway. The crash was on the westbound carriageway between junction 27 (High Cross) and junction 28 (Tredegar Park). A lane is closed and traffic officers are at the scene.

