RECAP - Crash on M4: 'severe' traffic delays

Traffic Wales
Traffic
Newport
By Tristan Rees

Our live feed has now finished.

  • There was a crash on the M4 motorway. The crash was on the westbound carriageway between junction 27 (High Cross) and junction 28 (Tredegar Park). A lane was closed but traffic has now returned to normal.

