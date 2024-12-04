The incidents were thought to have happened between midnight and 1am on Thursday 26 November. The cars were parked on Dylan Drive, Caerphilly.

Gwent Police released the following statement: "Motorists reported that wing mirrors had been taken off their cars, that the doors had been kicked or that people had walked over the bonnet and roof.

It’s thought the incidents happened sometime between midnight and 1am on Thursday 26 November."

PC Taylor Hughes said: “We’ve recently seen an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour in the Churchill Park area of Caerphilly, with reports of criminal damage and public order offences.

“The latest report of criminal damage on Dylan Drive is completely unacceptable, and we’re doing all we can to identify those responsible and ensure this type of behaviour isn’t repeated.

“We’ve increased patrols in the area and, as part of the Safer Caerphilly partnership, continue to work with council colleagues to implement additional measures to prevent disorderly behaviour.”

Gwent Police said: "If you have information you believe may help officers in their criminal damage investigation, or anything around the recent rise in ASB in the area, you can let us know by making a report on our website, or by calling 101, quoting the log 2400392781.

Alternatively, if you’d like to remain anonymous, you can submit your report to CrimeStoppers. You can fill in the anonymous online form, or call them on 0800 555111."