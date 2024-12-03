South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Main road near Welsh border closed due to crash

Live

A465 between Abergavenny and Hereford closed by crash

Emergency
Abergavenny
By Sallie Phillips

  • The A465 between Abergavenny and Hereford is closed due to a crash
  • Traffic is queuing in the area
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes

