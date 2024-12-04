“Pupils and staff are delighted with the new building which provides first-class facilities where our growing school community can thrive and flourish," said acting head teacher Andrew Sheppard.

The new school is by Royal Victoria Court School on Mendalgief Road in west Newport.

The school is still named Pillgwenlly Primary which has moved to the new building from its former home in Capel Crescent.

(Image: Newport City Council) Acting head teacher Andrew Sheppard with the council leader Councillor Dimitri Batrouni and the cabinet member for education and early years Councillor Deb Davies.

“Pillgwenlly Primary has been an important part of the wider community for many years and that will not change. We will continue to welcome our families and other visitors to the school.”

The school is built on the site of the new housing development on Mendalgief Road, it has an additional 84 mainstream places for four to 11-year-olds and another 10 extra additional learning needs places. It also houses the nursery.

The new net zero carbon school also has a new 3G sports pitch which could be used by the community under the school’s management.

The new school was funded through investment by the council and Welsh Government through the sustainable communities for learning programme.

(Image: Newport City Council) Inside the new school.

“This is another fantastic new school providing an excellent learning environment and helping to meet the increased demand for places in Wales’ fastest growing, and youngest, city," said Councillor Deb Davies, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education and early years.

“I would like to thank all those involved in ensuring that there has been a smooth transfer from the previous building to the new one.”

The former building in Capel Crescent will now be refurbished and will become the Welsh-medium seedling school Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Gwenlli.

Established in 2021 in Caerleon, it is due to move to Pill in the spring next year and will eventually provide 420 primary places plus 10 extra Additional-Learning-needs places and 48 half-day nursery places.

Councillor Davies said: “This new school represents an exciting opportunity for children in that part of the city and parents who want their children to have a Welsh-medium education.

“It will also have the first Welsh-medium learning resource base for pupils with additional learning needs in the city which I very much welcome.”