The fund, which was set up three years ago to help balance the environmental impact of hosting major events, raised £21,000 in donations this year.

The money was divided between Size of Wales, Green Squirrel's Railway Gardens Project, and Canolfan Waunfawr.

Size of Wales, a charity that works to grow trees and protect at least two million hectares of tropical forests, is using the funds to assist with two vital projects.

Anna Harris, forest projects coordinator at Size of Wales, said: "A big thank you to Run 4 Wales.

"The valuable donation from the Climate Action Fund has been allocated to two forest partners.

"Both community-led initiatives are supporting local and Indigenous people to protect and restore their tropical forests, landscapes that play such a crucial role amidst the climate and biodiversity crises."

The fund also enabled community interest company, Green Squirrel, to build a community shelter at their Railway Gardens in Splott.

Becca Clark, director at Green Squirrel, said: "Our gardens are where climate and community meet and the shelter has been an absolute gamechanger for the site, helping to make it safer and more welcoming."

The third recipient of the 2023 fund was Canolfan Waunfawr, a charity that serves the villages of Waunfawr and Betws Garmon.

Through the Climate Action Fund it was able to install solar panels over the summer.

Run 4 Wales will be looking to allocate the next round of funding, worth more than £15,000.