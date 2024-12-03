The Junior Active Plus Membership, introduced by Leisure Lifestyle, is being offered at £80 for the entire year.

This initiative is aimed at encouraging health, fitness, and fun for the youngsters across all participating leisure centres within the Caerphilly county borough.

The Junior Active Plus Membership provides access to the fitness suite, swimming sessions, exercise classes, racquet sports, and entry to the Athletics Hub.

Membership will allow access to all 10 Leisure Lifestyle leisure centres.

Councillor Chris Morgan, cabinet member, said: "The Junior Active Plus Membership is a fantastic way to support the health and well-being of our young residents.

"This annual membership is an investment in their health and fitness journey, ensuring they stay active and engaged while having fun."

The scheme, which is now available at all Leisure Lifestyle leisure centres, promises to offer more than just a Christmas gift.

It is an opportunity to instil healthy habits, support well-being, and encourage the youngsters to make new friends and remain active throughout the year.

Leisure Lifestyle invites everyone to explore the details of the membership by visiting their leisure centres, or by contacting them directly at leisure@caerphilly.gov.uk, or by calling 01443 863072.