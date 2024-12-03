Fancy something different this Christmas?
Funnily enough, many of us are open to enjoying the festivities abroad rather than spending it in the UK.
But what can be really difficult is trying to find a bargain. When is it not?
Christmas is extremely expensive, but, it doesn't actually have to be.
That is why, we've looked at the cheapest holiday deals out there at the moment, as well as the most popular.
“Winter travel doesn’t have to put a freeze on your wallet,” says Melanie Fish, a spokesperson for Expedia Group Brands.
“With lower flight and hotel prices, it’s a great time to enjoy a less crowded European break. Brits are opting for more affordable, alternative Winter destinations, with lesser-known Christmas market hotspots, like Strasbourg, Gothenburg and Poznan, topping the trending list.
"A no-brainer hack to remember is when you book your flight and hotel together on the Expedia app, you’ll save hundreds of pounds on your trip.”
The top 10 fastest-growing winter destinations
1. Strasbourg (+670%)
2. Gothenburg (+660%)
3. Poznan (+360%)
4. Zurich (+275%)
5. Tromsø (+270%)
6. Bruges (+255%)
7. Agadir (+245%)
8. Bucharest (+240%)
9. Budapest (+235%)
10. Langkawi (+230%)
The top 10 most popular winter destinations
1. London
2. New York
3. Edinburgh
4. Paris
5. Dubai
6. Amsterdam
7. Manchester
8. York
9. Bath
10. Reykjavik
Best dates to fly this winter:
Cheapest: 12-14 February
Most Expensive: 16 and 19 December
Least Busy: 25 December and 6 February
Busiest: 23 December and 10 February
Best dates to stay this winter:
Cheapest: 8 and 15 January
Most Expensive: 29-31 December
Least Busy: 25 December, 1 and 7 January
Busiest: 10 and 16 February
