Funnily enough, many of us are open to enjoying the festivities abroad rather than spending it in the UK.

But what can be really difficult is trying to find a bargain. When is it not?

Christmas is extremely expensive, but, it doesn't actually have to be.

The Christmas Memory Cafe supported by Zurich took place today. 🎼



The Makin' MuZic Choir performed a selection of carols and Christmas classics. 🎄🔔🎵 pic.twitter.com/RoC4ba72SM — Wyvern Theatre (@WyvernTheatre) December 2, 2024

That is why, we've looked at the cheapest holiday deals out there at the moment, as well as the most popular.

“Winter travel doesn’t have to put a freeze on your wallet,” says Melanie Fish, a spokesperson for Expedia Group Brands.

“With lower flight and hotel prices, it’s a great time to enjoy a less crowded European break. Brits are opting for more affordable, alternative Winter destinations, with lesser-known Christmas market hotspots, like Strasbourg, Gothenburg and Poznan, topping the trending list.

"A no-brainer hack to remember is when you book your flight and hotel together on the Expedia app, you’ll save hundreds of pounds on your trip.”

The top 10 fastest-growing winter destinations

1. Strasbourg (+670%)

2. Gothenburg (+660%)

3. Poznan (+360%)

4. Zurich (+275%)

5. Tromsø (+270%)

6. Bruges (+255%)

7. Agadir (+245%)

8. Bucharest (+240%)

9. Budapest (+235%)

10. Langkawi (+230%)

Bruges is so beautiful- we’re thoroughly enjoying our first evening here #bruges #Christmas pic.twitter.com/4XZs5R2BdA — Brig Featherstone (@BrigFeathers) November 30, 2024

The top 10 most popular winter destinations

1. London

2. New York

3. Edinburgh

4. Paris

5. Dubai

6. Amsterdam

7. Manchester

8. York

9. Bath

10. Reykjavik

Best dates to fly this winter:

Cheapest: 12-14 February

Most Expensive: 16 and 19 December

Least Busy: 25 December and 6 February

Busiest: 23 December and 10 February

Best dates to stay this winter:

Cheapest: 8 and 15 January

Most Expensive: 29-31 December

Least Busy: 25 December, 1 and 7 January

Busiest: 10 and 16 February