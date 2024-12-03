The yearly tradition sees the streaming giant highlight users' most listened-to songs for the year and organise them into a handy playlist.

If you are a Spotify user but do not have a premium membership, you may be wondering if you will receive a round-up this December.

When does Spotify Wrapped 2024 come out?





patience is a virtue...💚 https://t.co/1eyTF134J2 — Spotify UK & Ireland (@SpotifyUK) November 28, 2024

HuffPost states that Spotify Wrapped 2024 should come out soon with it only ever being released after the American holiday Thanksgiving.

The annual round-up is usually out before December 6 with many speculating that it will be released on or around December 3 this year.

Will those without premium get Spotify Wrapped this year?





According to Spotify, all you need to get your roundup is an account and a few hours of songs and podcasts you love.

The music and audio site Soundguys adds: "Spotify Wrapped is available to all users, so you will get your annual musical recap even if you’re not a premium subscriber."

Predict your Wrapped using GIFs only: — Spotify UK & Ireland (@SpotifyUK) November 29, 2024

Recommended Reading:

When is Spotify Wrapped 2024? Find out when you can expect it

What's your music taste? Spotify Playlist Analyzer breaks down your listening

How unique are your favourite Spotify artists? Create a DNA chart to find out

How to share your Spotify Wrapped playlist

Those looking to share their Spotify Wrapped playlist with friends and family only need to access the playlist page and tap the three dots icon.

From here, they can tap "share" and select a sharing option.

Spotify Wrapped is set to be released in the coming days with many speculating that it will come out on December 3.