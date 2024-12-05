The Senedd report by the Children, Young People and Education Committee highlights numerous missed opportunities to prevent organised crime groups from targeting children.

The inquiry heard from young people who had been criminally exploited, sharing their experiences of inconsistent support in schools and broken promises from overworked professionals.

The report, titled "Children on the Margins," makes 23 recommendations to address these issues immediately.

Buffy Williams MS, chair of the Children, Young People and Education Committee, said: "This report can be read as a story of missed opportunities.

"Our inquiry heard evidence of missed opportunities to identify at-risk children and support them, missed opportunities to respond when things escalate, and missed opportunities to take action at critical moments.

"When those opportunities are missed, children can be subject to abhorrent criminal exploitation and abuse.

"It will fundamentally shape their lives and the lives of their friends and families.

"Some children will not survive the exploitation and abuse they experience."

The report identifies school exclusion as a significant risk factor for exploitation.

The committee heard evidence that very few children who have been exploited were regularly attending school.

Action for Children stated that more than 90 per cent of the children referred to their services in Wales have faced exclusion from education.

One anonymous participant said: "I hated school, teachers hated me and my mum didn’t know what to do or how to look after me.

"I was put on a reduced timetable, so I was out on the street when all the other kids were in school.

"That’s how they [gangs] spot the vulnerable ones."

The committee acknowledges the challenge schools face in keeping the most vulnerable children in school.

It calls for the Welsh Government to provide more support to schools to balance the risks of exclusion and keep vulnerable children attending.

The report also highlights the inconsistency of return interviews in Wales, a statutory duty in England since 2014.

The committee calls for the Welsh Government to make the offer of a return interview a statutory requirement following each missing episode.