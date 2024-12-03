The Strategy for an Ageing Society was first launched in 2021, aiming to make Wales a welcoming place for people growing older.

The progress report, published by Dawn Bowden MS, minister for children and social care, outlines achievements over the past 12 months.

Since 2022, £1.1 million per year has been allocated across local authorities to work towards joining the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities.

Currently, eight local authorities in Wales have gained membership, with more expected to follow in 2025.

The network aims to make cities and communities more accommodating for older individuals and currently includes 1,606 cities and communities in 53 countries, covering more than 330million people worldwide.

The development of age-friendly communities has been a strategic priority for the former Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, who has been supporting local authorities since 2019.

Although not yet confirmed, the new Older People’s Commissioner for Wales is expected to continue this work.

The Welsh government encourages local authorities to involve older people in the design and planning of local services, social networks, and built environments.

An analysis of local authority reports indicates that older people are benefiting from the programme funding in various ways.

These include increased awareness of local services, having a voice in the design and planning of local services, and participating in activities that combat loneliness.

Older people also have the opportunity to volunteer and contribute to the social, cultural, and economic life of Wales.

Approximately 66,500 older people have benefitted from the age-friendly programme in the last 12 months up to November 2024.

More than 33,000 have taken part in, or attended, a face-to-face engagement event, with 2,000 responding to a survey or consultation.

Direct information has reached 23,000 older individuals.

The WHO now notes Wales as an international example of good practice in improving policies and services for older people.

The strategy aims to continue supporting older people to live and age well, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that everyone can look forward to growing older in Wales.