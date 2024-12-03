Specialist officers joined the neighbourhood policing team in Pill, Newport, to carry out a weapons search on Monday.

Officers searched hedges, undergrowth, street furniture, drains and guttering along Francis Drive, recovering two knives and a handsaw that had been concealed or discarded.

Officers seized a total of six knives from two searches in Pill and Cwmbran in recent weeks (Image: Gwent Police) This follows a knife sweep in and around Cwmbran town centre where specialist officers seized four knives, on Wednesday 13 November.

Both searches are part of Operation Sceptre, Gwent Police's year-round focus on tackling knife crime and serious violence.

Last week in Pill, supported by staff at Newport City Council, officers used drain lifters, a magnet, a metal detector, ladders, torches, poles and hand scythes to carry out a thorough search for bladed articles.

Officers used a wide variety of equipment to check for knives during a weapons search (Image: Gwent Police) Sergeant Katie Dugmore, who led the operation in Pill, said:

"Our team carried out a detailed search of the Francis Drive area with the aim of removing anything that could potentially be used as a weapon.

"Using specialist search tactics, we seized two knives and a handsaw that had been concealed within the area of Francis Drive.

"Operations like this help us to prevent serious assaults and violent crime within the local community."

PC Kieron Gibbs, neighbourhood ward manager for Pill, said:

“As well as providing a visible reassurance to the public, we engaged with residents and explained the risks of carrying a knife.

“We all have a part to play in tackling knife crime in our communities, and I urge residents to get in touch with us with any information they may have, so that we can take action.

"I want reassure residents that we take knife crime seriously and are addressing any concerns they have.

"Each knife we take off the street means another life potentially saved.”