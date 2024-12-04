Jamie Gregory, 23, from Blackwood pleaded guilty to making 1,331 category A (the most serious kind), 77 category B and 1,311 category C images.

He also admitted having an extreme pornographic image of bestiality involving a sexual act with a dog, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

The defendant, of Underwood Road, Oakdale was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Gregory is due to be sentenced on January 3 in the new year and was granted unconditional bail.