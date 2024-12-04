KIMBERLEY DAVIES, 35, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was jailed for eight weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing two racks of lamb and a bag of prawns worth £50 from Farmfoods, shampoo valued at £99.99 from Boots and £24.43 worth of cleaning products from Home Bargains between June 28 and July 27.

She was ordered to pay compensation following her release from prison.

SHAUN RYAN, 37, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted stealing a TV worth £149 from Tesco in Pontypool, baby formula worth £28 from the One Stop shop in Cwmbran, two bottles of wine valued at £25.08 from Malpas Service Station in Newport and music speakers valued at £59.99 belonging to The Range in Cwmbran between April 8 and September 1.

He was ordered to pay compensation following his release from prison.

EMMA JONES, 50, of Lansdowne Road, Caerleon, Newport was conditionally discharged for nine months after she pleaded guilty to obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty on October 25.

She must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

IAN EDWARDS, 47, of Upper Power Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

LORNA DAVIS, 43, of Folly Lane, Mamhilad, Monmouthshire must pay £1,123 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

RICHARD LEY, 34, of Handel Close, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 20mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

JAMIE MURRELL, 28, of Pembroke Road, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £860 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 83mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on February 24.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL SPITERI, 57, of Forest Road, Coed Y Paen, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for six months after he admitted speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 14, 2023.

He must pay £422 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DENIS ROSS, 66, of Tone Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on January 23.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

JORDAN WETHERALL, 31, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr must pay £1,1014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.