At a meeting with Jayne Bryant MS, agents from west, mid, and north Wales said that while more properties were coming onto the market, hardly any were suitable as affordable homes for local people.

They said that the most expensive properties were being bought by people from wealthier areas who were not put off by potentially high council tax premiums.

Middle to higher-priced properties were being bought by retirees or people returning to Wales for use as primary residences.

Lower-priced properties were in places too far away from facilities, too expensive to heat and maintain, or had no gardens or parking, making them unattractive to people looking for primary and affordable homes.

Property agents were invited to take part in evidence-gathering sessions organised by Propertymark and the Wales Tourism Alliance but the agents who took part were active in the domestic sale and rental market, rather than the holiday let sector.

Suzy Davies, outgoing chair of the Wales Tourism Alliance, said: "Members also told us that their properties would add nothing to the stock of attractive affordable homes, even in areas where prices were falling."

Tim Thomas of Propertymark said: "We are supportive of the aims of the Welsh Government in ensuring that people can afford to buy or rent a home locally, to support local economies and the Welsh language."

The full report is available to read on the Wales Tourism Alliance website.