William, 16, is missing from Newport.

However, it is believed he is in Cardiff. he was last seen Pontcanna on Saturday November 30.

William has links to Tremorfa.

South Wales Police are requesting for people with any information to come forward.

They have given this reference number: 2400397957 and have told the public to ring 999.

Alternatively people can report any information which they have about William's whereabouts by following this link: Provide more information to be added to a crime report.