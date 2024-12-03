Jo Stevens chaired the first meeting of the Welsh Economic Growth Advisory Group on Monday, December 2.

The group, which includes business, industry, university, and union leaders, aims to improve prosperity and increase people's incomes.

As part of this initiative, Ms Stevens also engaged in a detailed discussion with leaders from Wales's digital and technology sector to explore growth opportunities.

Last week, she chaired a discussion with Wales's creative industries, which included a tour of Wolf Studios in Cardiff Bay, home to productions like Doctor Who.

Ms Stevens said: "I was thrilled to meet with some of Wales’s most talented and ambitious minds and hear their ideas on how we usher in a new era of prosperity.

"This new partnership has hit the ground running and will work at pace to ensure we get the growth we need to put more money in people’s pockets."

The group will also help shape the UK Government's new Industrial Strategy, expected in spring 2025.

Alison Orrells, chairperson of CBI Wales, said: "I welcome the opportunity to share our members’ insights on the actions needed to unlock and drive sustainable economic growth and build prosperity in communities across Wales."

Shavanah Taj, TUC Cymru general secretary, said: "We welcome the opportunity to participate in this advisory group to shape the vision for economic growth, industrial strategy and clean energy."

The Economic Growth Advisory Group will hold a series of meetings over the next six months as UK Government priorities on economic growth and clean energy are developed.

Attendees at the first meeting included representatives from CBI Wales, Industry Wales, the Welsh Government, Airbus, TUC Cymru, FSB, Fintech Wales, PWC, Renewables UK Cymru, and Cardiff University.