One car crashed into a number of other parked vehicles on Risca Road in Newport at approximately 6.50am on Tuesday, December 3.

The road was blocked by the incident and emergency services who had been called to the scene still at around 8.50am.

Gwent Police confirmed that there had been no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

One resident of the street who had seen the incident said similar accidents were "the norm" for the corner of the street near the former Welsh Oak pub.

Others said they had passed the incident earlier in the morning and thought it must have been "quite a shock and noise" for the people living in the area.

Some other comments displayed a concern for the safety of drivers on the road, with one particular comment describing the road as "a bottleneck".

It is understood that police were on scene to assist with the removal of the vehicles and directing of traffic.