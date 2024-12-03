Andrew Robert Tudor Davies, 56, will step aside once a successor has been elected.

In his resignation letter, Mr Davies said: "While the past 24 months have been particularly difficult for the Conservative Party across the United Kingdom, I looked forward to leading our party’s campaign in the 2026 Senedd elections with optimism."

Mr Davies has stepped down following the Welsh Conservative’s no confidence vote in him as their leader. Mr Davies survived the no confidence vote but resigned this afternoon.

Reacting to the Welsh Conservative’s no confidence vote in Andrew RT Davies today, a Welsh Labour spokesperson said:

“The Welsh Conservative summer of naval gazing continues into the autumn. Instead of focusing on the needs of the people of Wales and reflecting on why voters so thoroughly rejected them in the General Election, they are choosing to continue to focus on themselves.

“The Welsh Conservatives have shown themselves, once more, to not be a serious party. Only Welsh Labour is serious about delivering for the people of Wales.”

As leader of the Welsh Conservative group in the Senedd, he has served a total of four terms as Leader of the Opposition.

In his resignation letter, Mr Davies said: "Moving forward, it is clear the Welsh Conservative Party must decide exactly what it stands for. This is a decision in which everyone must be given their say. It is therefore imperative that a contest is held to elect my successor, with party members given the opportunity to choose. There must be a healthy debate in which the candidates, their ideas and qualities are placed under robust scrutiny."

He also confirmed he will not be standing in the contest for the Welsh Conservative group's leader election.

Mr Davies did confirm he will remain a Member of the Senedd (MS), saying: "While my tenure as leader has come to an end, I look forward to continuing in my role as a Senedd member and standing for re-election in 2026.

"Once again, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Welsh public and party members for giving me the opportunity to serve. Public service is a privilege and I will remain forever grateful for being given the chance to play my part."