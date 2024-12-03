A DESPERATE appeal has been launched for a missing teenager who was last seen near the Severn Bridge near the motorway.
Joseph Bellamy, 18, was last seen leaving his home address in Caldicot between midnight and 1am on Tuesday 3 December.
He was later captured on CCTV cycling on a red pushbike towards the M48 bridge.
Joseph is described as white, 6ft tall with mousey hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing light colour jeans with black high top Nike trainers and a black Teddy fleece jumper with a black sweatshirt underneath.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400400170.
Gwent Police also asking any motorists who were in the area, or travelling across the bridge, between 12.30am and 1.30am to check their dashcam footage.
Joseph is also urged to get in touch with the police.
