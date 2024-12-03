iPhone users operating on old iOS software received a notification from WhatsApp recently informing them they will soon no longer be able to run the app on their device.

Currently, you can use the instant messaging app on iPhones with iOS 12 or newer.

But as of May next year, you will be required to have iOS 15.1 or above to continue using WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo.

Will you still be able to use WhatsApp on your iPhone? (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire) The WhatsApp experts explained: "One of the main reasons for this change is that newer versions of iOS include updated APIs and improved technologies that WhatsApp relies on to deliver new features.

"By not supporting older versions, WhatsApp will be able to optimize the app and introduce new features that simply wouldn't be possible with outdated operating systems."

iPhones that will no longer be able to access WhatsApp

There are only a select few iPhones that will be unable to access WhatsApp from next year, and they are:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

These iPhones are unable to update to iOS 15.1, which is the minimum requirement to access WhatsApp from next year, as iOS 12.5.7 is the last supported release for these models.

"To help affected users adapt to this change, WhatsApp is providing a five-month notice period, giving them ample time to update their devices if possible or consider alternatives if their hardware does not support newer iOS versions," WABetaInfo said.

You won't be able to access WhatsApp on iPhones with software versions prior to iOS 15.1 from May 5, 2025.

This will apply to both the standard and business versions of WhatsApp.