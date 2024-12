And, with this seasonal cheer comes Christmas beers, as new research shows over half of Brits increase their alcohol intake in December, and almost a third notice their friends, family and colleagues drinking more too.

To remind and encourage the public to plan ahead and book a safe travel option home over the festive period, Trainline has launched a targeted advertising campaign across out of home and in-app ads on Trainline, supported by Government road safety campaign THINK!.

The ads will reach party-goers in 14 major cities across the UK, including regions where Department for Transport data shows a higher rate of alcohol-related casualties*, including the East Midlands (7%) and Wales (7.3%) as a percentage of total casualties.

While at events like festive parties many revellers pre-plan to drink alcohol, December is also the month when four in ten (38%) Brits say they are most likely to have a spontaneous alcoholic beverage.

With even a little alcohol carrying the risk of pushing people over the limit, opting to get behind the wheel instead of hopping on a train can be a dangerous decision, with around 18% of all road deaths involving drink driving.

The ‘Hop on a Train’ ads are timed to run from 2 December as the festive party season ensues. And, with the majority of people (74%) socialising with friends and colleagues in the first three weeks of December, in-app placements on the Trainline app will run alongside the out of home billboards, helping to reinforce the messaging across the busy weekends of 6–8 and 13–15 December.

Pete Wade, Chief Commercial Officer, from Trainline commented: “Our goal with the Hop on a Train campaign, in partnership with Think!, is to remind those out celebrating this festive season to get ahead and plan their travel, allowing for more freedom and fun with friends and family this December.”

Lilian Greenwood MP, Minister for the Future of Roads said: "The festive season is a time to celebrate, but it’s also a time to stay safe. Around 18% of all road deaths involve drink driving. This is why we are proud to join forces with Trainline to urge people to make safe choices this festive season. By planning ahead and using public transport, we can all enjoy the festivities while keeping our roads safe for everyone"