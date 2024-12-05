The former mayor, who had also served as Torfaen Borough councillor for nine years until stepping down from the unitary authority on health grounds in 2021, died in November aged 73.

Tributes were paid by Blaenavon Town Council, Torfaen Borough Council, Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds and Blaenavon Rugby Club where Mr Jones had been a player and long-standing member.

For a by-election to be held to fill the Blaenavon East seat Mr Jones had held on the town council ten electors from the ward must submit a written request to Torfaen County Borough Council chief executive Stephen Vickers.

The deadline to do so is 5pm on Tuesday, December 10, and if there are sufficient requests a date for an election will have to be set within 60 days.

If the threshold of ten isn’t met the town council will fill the vacancy by co-option to take place “as soon as is practicable” after the December 10 deadline.