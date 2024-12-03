Veezu, the UK's fastest-growing taxi and private hire vehicle business, is supporting NSPCC Childline Cymru throughout December.

A portion of revenue from each journey booked via the Veezu app will be donated to help ensure children in Wales have access to support services this Christmas.

Sally Krouma, marketing manager at Veezu, said: "At Veezu, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and the work of NSPCC Childline Cymru resonates deeply with our values.

"By donating a proportion of our app booking revenue, we hope to make a meaningful difference to the lives of children and young people across Wales during this special time of year."

Hywel Peterson, chairman of NSPCC Cymru, added: "We are immensely grateful to Veezu for their generosity and support through the Funded by Veezu initiative."