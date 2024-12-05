For the first time this year, the Pill Carnival Committee is organising a Christmas event.

The event will feature a street parade, food stalls and presents gifted to children from Santa who will make an appearance.

There will be a parade from Commercial Road to Mendalgief Road in Pill on Sunday December, 8.

At the Pill Harrier's Sports Club's field there will be food stalls selling festive food and drink from local suppliers as well as arts and crafts. This is will be from 2pm to 7pm on Sunday.

There will also be fairground rides on the pitch.

Before he is busy giving gifts to the children, Santa will be part of the parade that will run from Commercial Road to the Pill Harrier's Sports Club's field, right through the heart of Pill.

Ann Barton, a committee member and one of the long-time organisers of the Pill Carnival, said she is hoping to make the Christmas event a regular thing.

The Pill Carnival, organised by the Pill Carnival Committee, is an annual event that has been taking place in the Pill area of Newport for decades.

Ms Barton, who has been a committee member and organiser for 23 years, said: "We have been getting a lot of support from locals. We are hoping it all goes well and if it does we will do it again next year."

The Pill Carnival Committee were unable to organise their usual carnival this summer but have confirmed that a carnival will be taking place in 2025.

This will be in addition to the Christmas event happening this Sunday.

The Pill Carnival has been an important event for the the Newport year for years.

The South Wales Argus has archive photos of the event done the years.

Ms Barton is still a committee member but has passed some of the duties onto a new committee.

The new committee is looking to continue the legacy of the Pill Carnival at this Christmas event on Sunday but also into next summer and for years beyond.