Huw Irranca-Davies restated the pledge as he appeared before the Senedd’s standards committee to give evidence to an inquiry about accountability on December 2.

Lee Waters questioned if the commitment, to a bill on disqualifying politicians found guilty of deception through an independent judicial process, will be kept by 2026.

Mr Irranca-Davies warned of practical complexity in disqualifying candidates and Senedd members.

Mr Irranca-Davies said any new legislation would need to be cognisant of freedom of expression, under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The standards committee is weighing up recommendations including creating a criminal offence of deception, a civil offence, or strengthening the existing self-regulation system.

Mick Antoniw, a former minister who gave the initial commitment to legislation to avert defeat in a Senedd vote, argued the standards committee sits as a quasi-judicial body.

Turning to parliamentary privilege, which affords MPs immunity from legal challenge, Mr Irranca-Davies said the precious principle allows politicians to speak freely.

In the Senedd, privilege is limited to defamation and contempt rather than absolute but moves are afoot to provide parity across the four nations.

Calling for the standards process as a whole to be strengthened, he backed the introduction of a system of recall, which would allow voters to boot out Senedd members between elections

He described the triggers used in Westminster: a custodial sentence for 12 months or less, a suspension of at least ten days or an expenses offence conviction: as a useful starting point.

From 2026, people will vote for parties rather than individuals as the Senedd ditches the first-past-the-post system in favour of a full form of proportional representation.

The next candidate on the political party’s list would be elected, with the public having no further say on who would replace a recalled Senedd member.

The deputy first minister advocated a simple yes-no public vote on whether a politician should stay in office following a recommendation of recall from the standards committee.