Shops across the city will take part in Small Business Saturday, where customers can get special vouchers to spend in independent stores.

Shoppers are being encouraged to support local businesses and keep an eye out for special guests who will be handing out the vouchers.

Events on Friday, December 6

Newport Christmas Market will return to Westgate Square and Bridge Street from 11am to 4pm.

There will be live music at the Mercure from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, Dancing Dinosaurs at Usk Plaza from 5pm and Jack Perrett will perform at Horton's Lounge from 5.30pm.

Saturday, December 7

Santa's Workshop will be in Friars Walk from 11am to 5pm on Saturday.

Newport Arcade's Christmas Market will be open from 10am to 4pm.

Street entertainment will be roaming around the city centre from 11am to 3pm.

Newport Library will host festive fun, winter tails, and crafts from 11am to 12noon.

For those interested in arts and crafts, there will be an Art Relaxation Workshop at The Place from 11.30am to 1pm.

In the evening, the Cosy Cinema will be open in Upper Dock Street from 4pm to 7pm.

The Corn Exchange will host Dodgy & Friends, The 335 & The Rogues from 7pm to 11pm.

Both Friday and Saturday

Winter Wonderland will be open again in Usk Plaza from 3pm to 10pm on Friday, and 11am to 10pm on Saturday.

The Riverfront Theatre will show the Dick Whittington Pantomime, at 7pm on Friday, and at 1.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday.