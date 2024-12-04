The property experts have released their annual 'Britain's happiest places to live' list for 2024.

It features locations from across the country including Richmond upon Thames, Hexham, Kendal and Stirling.

The study, now in its 13th year, was completed by more than 35,000 people across Britain, with residents being asked how they feel about their area.

Residents gave their opinions on topics such as:

How proud they feel about where they live

Sense of belonging

Community spirit

Whether or not they can be themselves

Whether they can earn enough to live comfortably

Public transport

Sports and recreation

Green spaces

Artistic and cultural activities

Woodbridge in Suffolk was named the happiest place to live in Britain.

Monmouth ranked fourth in the UK, making it the happiest place to live in Wales.

Happiest places to live in Britain

The happiest places to live in Britain, according to Rightmove, are:

Woodbridge Richmond upon Thames Hexham Monmouth Harrogate Skipton Sevenoaks Leigh-on-Sea Cirencester Wokingham Winchester Stirling Stratford-upon-Avon Horsham Kendal Kensington and Chelsea Chorley Hove Wandsworth Hitchin

Happiest places to live in Wales

While the happiest places to live in Wales, Rightmove revealed, are:

Monmouth (UK ranking: 4) Llandudno (22) New Quay (28) Llandrindod Wells (38) Anglesey (48)

What makes people happy to live somewhere

The Rightmove study indicated that residents were most happy in rural locations by woodland, forest or a National Park.

While people said feeling proud to live in an area was the biggest driver of overall satisfaction with a home and community.

Rightmove added that, overall, residents in Scotland, Wales and the South West are most happy with where they live, while those in the East and West Midlands are the least happy.