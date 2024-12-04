A town in south Wales has been named among Britain's happiest places to live by Rightmove.
The property experts have released their annual 'Britain's happiest places to live' list for 2024.
It features locations from across the country including Richmond upon Thames, Hexham, Kendal and Stirling.
The study, now in its 13th year, was completed by more than 35,000 people across Britain, with residents being asked how they feel about their area.
Residents gave their opinions on topics such as:
- How proud they feel about where they live
- Sense of belonging
- Community spirit
- Whether or not they can be themselves
- Whether they can earn enough to live comfortably
- Public transport
- Sports and recreation
- Green spaces
- Artistic and cultural activities
Woodbridge in Suffolk was named the happiest place to live in Britain.
Monmouth ranked fourth in the UK, making it the happiest place to live in Wales.
Happiest places to live in Britain
The happiest places to live in Britain, according to Rightmove, are:
- Woodbridge
- Richmond upon Thames
- Hexham
- Monmouth
- Harrogate
- Skipton
- Sevenoaks
- Leigh-on-Sea
- Cirencester
- Wokingham
- Winchester
- Stirling
- Stratford-upon-Avon
- Horsham
- Kendal
- Kensington and Chelsea
- Chorley
- Hove
- Wandsworth
- Hitchin
Happiest places to live in Wales
While the happiest places to live in Wales, Rightmove revealed, are:
- Monmouth (UK ranking: 4)
- Llandudno (22)
- New Quay (28)
- Llandrindod Wells (38)
- Anglesey (48)
What makes people happy to live somewhere
The Rightmove study indicated that residents were most happy in rural locations by woodland, forest or a National Park.
While people said feeling proud to live in an area was the biggest driver of overall satisfaction with a home and community.
Rightmove added that, overall, residents in Scotland, Wales and the South West are most happy with where they live, while those in the East and West Midlands are the least happy.
