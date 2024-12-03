She was recently awarded an Ultra Long Service Medal, acknowledging her commitment to the Order of St John and St John Ambulance Cymru.

The Duchess has been a figurehead for the Priory and charity since June 24, 1974.

She received her medal at Kensington Palace.

The presentation was made by Paul Griffiths, the Prior for Wales, in the presence of the Duke of Gloucester, the Grand Prior of the Order of St John.

Mr Griffiths said: "It was an honour to be invited to meet with the Duchess of Gloucester and to present her with a medal for her incredible support over the past 50 years.

"I also briefed her on the developments of St John Ambulance Cymru, and we discussed the progress and future of the charity.

"The Duchess informed me that she is looking forward to meeting the volunteers and staff on her next visit to Wales."

The Duchess also holds the position of Commandant-in-Chief of the Priory for Wales, further highlighting her long-standing commitment to the cause.