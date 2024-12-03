Rhymney Library Hub is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an art competition for children.
Children aged 6–11 are invited to design a poster depicting the library's five decades of community service.
The winning entry will earn a family membership for a month at Leisure Lifestyle's leisure centres across Caerphilly County Borough.
Submissions, marked with the name, age, postcode, contact email address and telephone number (on the back of the artwork), should be handed in at Rhymney Library Hub between December 2 and December 20, 2024.
Entries should creatively portray the Rhymney Library Hub, incorporating books, reading scenes, or cherished library memories.
For more details, contact Caerphilly Cares at 01443 811490 or email caerphillycares@caerphilly.gov.uk.
