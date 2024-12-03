Hugh Green, of Green & Co, has also marked 56 years of working in the financial services industry.

Over his career, Mr Green has helped shape the broader landscape of accountancy in Wales, particularly within the farming sector.

He started his career as an articled clerk to Kimpton Holland in Newport, working five and a half days for £1 per week, while studying at the same time.

After qualifying as a chartered accountant in 1968, Mr Green spent 25 years gaining experience, partnering at the firm and specialising in farming, where he brought on a number of clients - one of which he still acts for today.

Hugh Green (Image: Matthew Horward)

Through the 70s, Mr Green saw the introduction of decimalisation and VAT, and after growing his experience and client base, he set out on his own, establishing Green & Co in 1993.

Mr Green continues to be an active consultant within Green & Co, offering his extensive knowledge and experience to clients and mentoring the next generation of accountants and financial advisors.

Speaking of his career on his 80th birthday, Mr Green said: "I’m honoured to celebrate this milestone with my colleagues, family and friends.

"I still get such enjoyment working in a fast-paced industry with so many different people and businesses.

"Some of our staff have worked with us for over 30 years, yet it’s a constantly changing industry.

"Working within such energy where we are always growing and adapting, that keeps me young, so I have no intention of stepping back anytime soon."

Fellow director at Green & Co, Nick Park, said: "Hugh’s experience, dedication and sheer hard work over the years have been an example for all of us.

"We’re inspired by the company he created and the leadership he has shown us."