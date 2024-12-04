Owner of the building, a local family-man called Christopher King, requested planning permission in October to change the use of the former Roman Lodge Hotel, in Ponthir Road from a hotel to a hostel.

The planning permission is yet to be granted but the planning application shows that work has started on the inside and it is already being used as accommodation for the homeless.

Mr King's business has sparked some controversy on local Facebook groups, with people complaining that the new residents are "making people uncomfortable by sitting outside smoking on the steps."

Chris King replied days later with a solution, letting residents know he had built his tenants a designated smoking bench, in a private place.

Mr King wrote on November 25: "I haven’t risen to the negativity and reacted to the negative comments, instead I’ve tried to create a happy medium and a more positive outlook on my building.

"A brand new smoking shelter has been built away from the building and completely tucked away.

"So hopefully this eradicates any negative comments about smoking on the stairs, and people will feel more comfortable when passing the lodge.

"My businesses provide jobs, homes & opportunities for a lot of local people.

"We have several developments round Newport and surrounding areas, and we take pride in what we do."

Designs for the hostel show the building having 10 bedrooms built on the ground floor of the premises, as well as a meeting room, laundry area, communal TV lounge, and kitchen.

On the first floor, 17 bedrooms are proposed. Each bedroom in the designs for the hostel has its own bathroom.

According to the application form submitted to Newport City Council, the work or change of use at the premises began in June this year but has not been completed.

Those opposing the changes have expressed concern for the "type of people a hostel could bring to the area."

Stacy John said: "As a mum of 3 children, the only thing I ask is that sex offenders are not housed near my children for obvious safeguarding concerns.

"After seeing a post yesterday stating a lad that was unsafe around children was housed there, I’m sure you can see my concern.

"Caerleon is a wonderful place to live, as a resident, I’m am trying to ensure it stays a safe place for my family."

Residents in Sol Invictus Place, Tadia Way and Aqueduct Close signed a petition against the proposal in July, shortly after work had started on the former hotel.

Others think those with concerns should "get to know some of the people living there and hear their stories."

"I bet then you won't be as quick to judge," they said.

You can let the council know of your opinions by emailing planning@newport.gov.uk with the reference 24/0799.