Peter Banwell, 62, from Bargoed has pleaded guilty to swindling Caerphilly council between June 22, 2023 and May 22 this year.

He is alleged to have defrauded the authority out of £250,000, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

But the defendant’s lawyer Ed Mitchard said his client has admitted fraud on a basis of plea.

Banwell does not accept the loss as being a quarter of a million pounds.

A trial of issue may have to take place if the prosecution and defence cannot agree a figure.

Judge Shomon Khan said the defendant was “at real risk of losing his liberty” if the sum is proven to be as high as £250,000.

Banwell, of Hillside Park, is due to be sentenced on January 17 and was granted bail.

The prosecution was represented by Tom Roberts.