Action for Children surveyed 318 Welsh youngsters aged 11 to 21, revealing their acute awareness of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The charity's research found that 70 per cent of those surveyed believe financial worries will make this Christmas an anxious time.

More than seven in ten think their parents will have to sacrifice something important over the holidays to ensure they receive presents.

Additionally, 34 per cent think their family will be worse off financially this Christmas compared to last year.

One in five worry their parents won't have enough money to pay household bills or keep their house warm.

The survey also highlighted concerns about the hardship facing peers, with a quarter worried about a family they know who wouldn't be able to afford Christmas presents.

Julie Gillbanks, national director for Action for Children in Wales, said: "It’s easy to think that poverty happens elsewhere, but as our research shows the cost of living crisis is still very real for millions of families and continues to impoverish children in every community.

"Our frontline workers are supporting children every day: we’ve seen children without a bed sleeping on the floor with just blankets, and families phoning us in tears because they have no money to feed their children.

"It’s relentless, and it doesn’t stop because it’s Christmas."

The charity is urging the public to support their Secret Santa campaign to help the most vulnerable children, not just at Christmas but every day.