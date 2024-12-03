At around 7.30am this morning, it was reported that there was a crash on the M4 motorway.

The crash involved three cars and lane 3 of the westbound M4 was closed which resulted in several delays.

The hospitalised person was taken there as a precaution.

Police are asking for people with dashcam footage to come forward.

The crash caused 'severe' traffic jams according to the AA. At times Forge Road, which joins the motorway at junction 28 was delayed by 20 minutes.

Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision near junction 27 on the M4 at around 7.30am on Tuesday 3 December.

The collision reportedly involved three cars. A passenger from one of the cars attended hospital as a precaution.

One of the cars involved, described as an orange KA, reportedly left the scene following the collision.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact us via 101 or through social media quoting log reference 2400400268.