Officers were called to a residential address on Jervis Walk in the Ringland community, and a police vehicle attended the scene.

It is understood from a spokesperson for Gwent Police that officers were called following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man in the area.

Gwent Police have also confirmed that armed officers were also in attendance at the scene as a safety precaution.

The call came in at approximately 9.20pm on Friday, November 29, and the man was taken to hospital.

Gwent Police have said that no arrests were made.

The full statement from the police said: "Officers went to an address on Jervis Walk in Newport following concerns for the welfare of a man.

"Armed officers did attend as a safety precaution. There were no arrests and the man was taken to hospital.

"The call came into us about 9.20pm."