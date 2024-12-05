Helena Louise Clifford Roberts, 36, of Mallard Way in Duffryn Newport has been in temporary situation since the pipe leak.

The mother says her family was out of heating during the cold week before the incident, so the boiler had recently been fixed.

The connection blew on Monday, November 24, 2024, at around 5.30pm when it was dark, she said.

The damage to belongings inside the home (Image: Supplied) She said someone from Newport City Homes 'unsympathetically' said to her, ‘I’ve had to leave my dinner to go cold’ to come out.

The family were initially moved into a hotel with two double beds for her family of six, until they agreed to move them into an Airbnb.

The family was given a £100 voucher to spend on food in Sainsburys, but she said it ‘didn’t go very far to feed the family of six’.

While she was entitled to an additional £40 which could be compensated, she said she did not have that in cash to be reimbursed later.

Helena Louise Clifford Roberts outside their home (Image: Supplied) The family have now been offered to be moved into temporary accommodation with three bedrooms and a dining room.

However, the mother has an eldest daughter, 16, with severe learning difficulties, ASD and global delay who requires her own space.

In her home, she had converted one of the bedrooms by dividing it into two to accommodate her daughter's needs.

She says her eldest daughter keeps saying to her ‘I just want to go home mum’ and she has to tell the children ‘the house is broken’.

The water damage on the ceiling (Image: Supplied) A spokesperson from Newport City Homes said:

"We are working with the family involved in the incident on Mallard Way and taking immediate action to put things right.

“There is more work to be completed over the next few weeks.

“We will continue to work closely with those affected to make sure they are happy with the work we do to resolve these issues.”