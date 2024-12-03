The service, ensuring patients can fulfil their wishes to die at home, relies on night-shift nurses like Mel, who work from 10pm to 7am.

Operating in all areas covered by the hospice, these nurses provide crucial care to terminally ill patients and support to their families.

The hospice is urging the public to donate to keep this vital service running.

The care provided by the Hospice at Home team is not only essential for the comfort and wishes of patients but also eases the emotional and physical burden on families.

The hospice is appealing for one-off and regular donations, with an option to donate online, by cheque, or by credit/debit card.

Donations can also be made via Just Giving, with an optional message of support for the work of St David’s Hospice Care.

All contributions, big or small, are welcomed.