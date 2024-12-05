According to Gwent Police, members of the public have raised complaints of speeding on the A466 single carriageway, next to Chepstow Racecourse.

Gwent Police responded by sending two officers to the scene to log driver's speeds.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Our Chepstow neighbourhood team have been conducting speed monitoring along the A466 following complaints from members of public.

"Please remember to pay attention to and abide by speed limits."

The road has a 50 miles per hour speed limit, and leads through Chepstow up towards Monmouth.

You can report any concerns of speeding to Gwent Police by calling 101, messaging them on their social media channels, filling out a form on their website, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously.