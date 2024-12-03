Blue Badges help people with disabilities or health conditions park closer to their destination.

For many, it is essential and without it some people would struggle to access essential services such as medical appointments or local shops.

Blue badge thefts are on the rise across the UK. (Image: Getty Images) A blue badge costs up to £10 in England and £20 in Scotland, while in Wales it is free.

They usually last for up to 3 years.

Blue badge thefts on the rise in the UK

It has now been revealed that blue badge thefts are on the rise across the UK.

More than 5,000 were stolen between November last year and October 2024, an increase of 54% compared to pre-pandemic levels, GMB reported.

More than 5,000 blue badges were stolen between November last year to this October. That's an increase of 54% compared to pre-pandemic levels.@ShaniDhanda tells @susannareid100 and @edballs how she had to wait 6 months for a replacement blue badge after hers was stolen.… pic.twitter.com/RYdbdgXl1x — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 3, 2024

Disability campaigner Liam Conlon MP, appearing talking on GMB, said: "We know that people steal then from cars and we've heard from Shani the devastating impact that has on individuals."

When asked why people stole blue badges, Mr Conlon said it was "to avoid parking charges".

He continued: "People are selling them for £400, £500 a time and avoiding parking charges of up to £6000 a year."

Mr Conlon said not only is stealing a blue badge affecting the disabled individuals it is also defrauding tax payers by not paying parking charges and robbing local authorities of revenue that could be used on public services.

What is the reason we've seen such a dramatic rise?@edballs asks disability campaigner and MP Liam Conlon what he thinks is the reason behind the theft increase.



Meanwhile, @ShaniDhanda explains how vital the blue badge is to her. pic.twitter.com/bvBIXan7z0 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 3, 2024

Disability activist Shani Dhanda also appeared on GMB, telling her story to Ed Balls and Susanna Reid of how she was a victim of blue badge theft.

She said the blue badge enabled her to "live independently" and it wasn't until it was stolen did she realise how much she relied on it.

Ms Dhanda said: "Really made me feel disabled. I feel like my health condition doesn't disable me, its not having access that really disables me."

She also revealed she was unable to cancel the blue badge once it was stolen.

To stop the rise of thefts, Ms Dhanda suggested introducing the option of a virtual blue badge.

She said it had already been trialled in some councils, with it reducing the number of thefts by 65%.

To see if you are eligible for a blue bade, or to apply, visit the UK Government website.