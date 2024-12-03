The awards ceremony, celebrating community safety efforts, saw 28 awards given out to various projects, partnerships, and individuals.

There was one overall winner, awarded to the Swansea City Chill project, plus 15 category awards and 12 highly commended ones.

The awards are designed to highlight and celebrate the collaborative efforts of organisations and agencies across Wales to improve individual lives and foster better community cohesion.

The ceremony celebrated the active work being done across Wales to prevent and reduce crime, making communities safer in categories such as antisocial behaviour, violence against women, domestic abuse, sexual violence, and modern slavery and exploitation.

The police and crime commissioner for Gwent, Jane Mudd, was present at the event and presented several awards.

Ms Mudd, who is also co-chair of the Safer Communities Board for Wales, said: "It is important to celebrate the strength of community safety partnerships which respond to local needs and delivering genuinely life-changing initiatives that make our communities safer.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate existing work, learn from each other, and take further steps towards keeping our communities safe in these tough times."

Winners came from all over Wales, with several winners from Gwent.

The antisocial behaviour category was won by the Blaenau Gwent antisocial behaviour taskforce, which was established in February this year.

The taskforce aimed to make Blaenau Gwent communities feel safer and more confident in reporting incidents and crimes, resulting in a reduction in reported incidents.

The Gwent police serious organised crime team and Operation LEAD also received recognition for their efforts in tackling crime and raising awareness and providing advice on dog-related issues respectively. They won the Organised Crime and Public Safety categories respectively.