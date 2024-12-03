The company is known for a range of different products including various sauces, soups and baked beans.

Heinz has already axed several products from its range in 2024.

Heinz Ploughman’s Pickle was discontinued back in August, with the company's Organic Baked Beanz getting the axe a month later.

Discontinued UK sweets and chocolates

Heinz also revealed the recipe for its Beanz and Sausages had changed earlier this year, with the original recipe now discontinued.

While the company, last month (November), confirmed it's Chicken and Sweetcorn Soup had been discontinued.

Heinz axes "literally the best" baked beans product from its range

Heinz has now revealed it's Curry Baked Beanz have been discontinued.

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) recently asking the food company why there are unable to find the baked beans flavour in supermarkets.

Dear @HeinzUK just wondering where the curry beans are? 😭 Please don't say you've ditched them, when they are so perfect 😍 #savecurrybeanz pic.twitter.com/xSUGEJGZZt — Jen (@jenajna) December 1, 2024

One person posted: "Dear @HeinzUK just wondering where the curry beans are? Please don't say you've ditched them, when they are so perfect #savecurrybeanz."

While another said: "@HeinzUK please come someone from Heinz's tell me why you no longer sell in supermarkets these Heinz's Currys beans they are the only one my mum eats and can no longer find them in supermarkets."

Hi Stephen, i am sorry to say that these Curry beans have been discontinued. — Heinz (@HeinzUK) November 29, 2024

A Heinz spokesperson replied saying: "I am sorry to say that these Curry beans have been discontinued."

Another fan of the baked beans flavour, then added: "This is a terrible decision they where literally the best flavour you sold."

Curry Baked Beanz are already no longer available on the Heinz website, as well as at major supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury's and Waitrose, according to their websites.

RECOMMENDED READING:

However, there is good news for those hoping to get their hands on one final tin of the flavoured baked beans.

The Tesco website is showing they have some stock left (at the time of writing).

Heinz has been contacted for further comment.