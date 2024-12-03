The venue, in Clarence Place, lost its licence earlier this year after a police raid uncovered a cannabis-growing operation worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Applicant Nigel Fleming, who has since taken over the leasehold of The Neon, has applied for a Temporary Event Notice for “a weekend of Christmas activities” in mid-December.

Newport City Council’s licensing committee told him it was unable to approve or refuse his request unless he presented proof the building was safe.

Even if Mr Fleming does provide updated paperwork on things like fire regulations within the next week, his plans to serve booze at the Christmas events may still fail.

Gwent Police lodged a formal objection to the plans over what an officer called its “chequered recent history”.

PC Luke Dakin, a licensing officer at the force, said the venue had its licence revoked for three months in 2021 for breaching the Covid-19 regulations that were in place at the time.

Then, the discovery of the cannabis at The Neon, in January 2024, sparked “serious concerns over crime and disorder” at the venue, leading to the committee removing the licence altogether, later that month.

PC Dakin noted the owner of the building “has denied all knowledge of all previous offences taking place” – and speaking at the meeting he accepted new leaseholder Mr Fleming “may be an unfortunate third-party” to the venue’s previous licensing issues.

Council licensing officer Alastair Dearling, however, told the committee the matter before them related to the premises, rather than any individuals.

He also said the council would be powerless to impose any conditions on the Temporary Event Notice, such as a requirement to employ door staff.

Gwent Police has said it cannot support the application because of this, and because of its previous concerns about the venue.

Mr Fleming said he was “aware of some history” of the matters the police raised, but added he had taken on the lease in May this year.

He said he had held several “successful” events there since, including a wrestling event and a Hallowe'en roller disco.

The plans for Christmas, however, require the Temporary Event Notice if alcohol can be served and live music played.

Mr Fleming said he wanted those planned events to be “for families and all the community”, and “get rid of the negative reputation” of the venue.

Mr Dearling said the council had not received proof the building was up to standard, in terms of issues including structural work and electrical and fire safety.

Cllr Kate Thomas, chairing the committee, noted the “unauthorised horticulture” found inside The Neon had led to extensive damage.

She said the listed building had “importance” in Newport and expressed hope it wouldn’t fall “into disuse”.

The committee has granted Mr Fleming another week to come forward with the necessary paperwork, and is expected to meet on December 10 to issue a decision.