Redrow has opened six new parks across its developments in Newport and Cardiff.

Parc Elisabeth and Great Milton Park in Newport, along with a play park at Parc y Coleg in Caerleon, are among the new additions.

Caerleon's park is expected to open later this year, with an exercise trail to follow.

Two new play facilities at Cwrt Sant Ioan and the Gateway Linear Park in Cardiff's Plasdwr development have also been launched.

This comes as part of Redrow's Section 106 agreements with Newport City Council and Cardiff Council.

Local contractors, including Gwent Landscaping, were employed for groundwork, landscaping, and the installation of play equipment.

Redrow's latest community play report highlights the need for these facilities.

It suggests that more than five million UK parents say their children have no access to outdoor play or nature spaces within safe walking distance of their home.

Jane Carpenter, Redrow's planning director for south Wales, said: "Research tells us that children today are continuing to spend less time outside than they did growing up.

"Parents are aware of the benefits of the great outdoors and access to green spaces is becoming increasingly important for home buyers.

"Irrespective of age, getting back to nature and embracing the great outdoors is so important for our physical and mental well-being.

"The opening of six new play areas this year is more than just a planning obligation, it reflects our commitment to putting green space and play at the heart of the communities that we build."