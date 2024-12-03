The initiative involves promoting SilverCloud® Wales, an online platform offering self-help support based on cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), at foodbanks in key Welsh towns and cities.

The service, provided free by NHS Wales, offers programmes to help with money worries, anxiety, depression, and stress.

NHS Wales online CBT project manager, Fionnuala Clayton, said: "Financial hardship is a key contributor to mental health problems, which in turn can negatively impact the ability to earn or manage money.

"It’s vital that we break that chain through timely, preventative support like SilverCloud, which teaches practical tools to help mitigate money worries, turning negative thinking into positive action."

Research by the Mental Health Foundation and the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute highlights the link between financial difficulty and poor mental health.

Trussell, the UK’s largest foodbank organisation, reveals that hunger and hardship are at record levels in Wales.

Cleide Correia, manager of Merthyr Cynon Foodbank, said: "The link between poverty and mental health is so clear to us.

"The cost-of-living crisis means we're seeing more and more people with mental health problems because they simply don't have the money to guarantee the essentials."

Anyone in Wales aged 16 and over can self-refer to SilverCloud for free without seeing a GP or joining waiting lists.

Programmes take around 12 weeks to complete and require a commitment of as little as 15 minutes a day, three to four times weekly.